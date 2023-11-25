Capital International Investors Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,824,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $64,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 157.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.