Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 552,493 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 552,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,952,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.99% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $101,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,679.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,301 shares of company stock worth $18,516,781 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.