Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $99,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

