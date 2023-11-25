Capital International Investors Sells 111,618 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,106,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,618 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $69,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

