Capital International Investors Sells 1,928,555 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Capital International Investors cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,928,555 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.56% of Genpact worth $176,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of G opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

