Capital International Investors Sells 70 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $564.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $571.82.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

