Capital International Investors Sells 9,735,128 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,735,128 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $142,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ossiam raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.