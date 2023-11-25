Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 150,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.18% of Newmont worth $59,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

