Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $36,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

CNC stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

