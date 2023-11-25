Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.44% of Guardant Health worth $60,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.