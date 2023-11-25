Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.44% of Guardant Health worth $60,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
