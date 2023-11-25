Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $66.07 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,868,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.