Capital Research Global Investors Sells 300,000 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.77% of PAR Technology worth $88,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $46.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

