Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

