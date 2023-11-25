Capital World Investors Acquires 49,853 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.26% of StepStone Group worth $61,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.4 %

STEP stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,684,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,299,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,684,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,299,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.