Capital World Investors Acquires 72,246 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $129,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 120,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,752,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 142,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,485,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $987.16 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $936.78 and a 200-day moving average of $936.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

