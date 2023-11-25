Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.84% of Grifols worth $178,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Grifols by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grifols by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Grifols by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Grifols Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GRFS opened at $9.88 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.