Capital World Investors Buys 7,100 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AES were worth $94,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AES by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

AESC opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.