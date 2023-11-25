Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 1,796,923 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,796,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,056,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.44% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

