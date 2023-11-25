Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 1,891,465 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,891,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $168,567,000. Capital World Investors owned 3.33% of Crane as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crane by 88.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 182.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CR opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.