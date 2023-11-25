Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 2,627,666 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,627,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,594,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.03% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

