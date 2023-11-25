Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560,372 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.32% of Crown worth $243,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,792,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

