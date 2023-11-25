Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.15% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $68,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

