Capital World Investors Decreases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,913 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.06% of Warner Music Group worth $143,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

