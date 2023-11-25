Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,236 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.48% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $263,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 258,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

