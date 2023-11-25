Capital World Investors Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.46% of Kimberly-Clark worth $214,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $122.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

