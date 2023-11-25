Capital World Investors Has $163.89 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1,132.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.89% of KE worth $163,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

KE Dividend Announcement

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.