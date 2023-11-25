Capital World Investors Has $175.20 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.70% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $175,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

TROW stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,648 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

