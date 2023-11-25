Capital World Investors Has $92.24 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,572 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.27% of TechnipFMC worth $92,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $21.28 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

