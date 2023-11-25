Capital World Investors Invests $64.65 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 939,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,654,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.33% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

