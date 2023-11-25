Capital World Investors Purchases 227,948 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,948 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.86% of Packaging Co. of America worth $220,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PKG opened at $155.13 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.