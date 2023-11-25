Capital World Investors Purchases 76,488 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,488 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.02% of Freshpet worth $64,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

