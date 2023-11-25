Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.41% of Globant worth $106,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globant by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,390,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

NYSE GLOB opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

