Capital World Investors Reduces Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.54% of monday.com worth $116,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 349.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,025,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

