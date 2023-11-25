Capital World Investors Sells 2,937,997 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937,997 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.15% of British American Tobacco worth $97,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

