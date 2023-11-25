Capital World Investors Sells 464,707 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464,707 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.41% of Republic Services worth $196,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

