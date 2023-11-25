Capital World Investors Sells 466,048 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,048 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.38% of BioNTech worth $99,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Get Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.