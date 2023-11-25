Capital World Investors Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,520,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.31% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $135,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,634,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

