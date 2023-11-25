Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,161 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.12% of DocuSign worth $219,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

