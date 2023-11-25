Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 2,032,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,372,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

