Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

