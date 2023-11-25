Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

