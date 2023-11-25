CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $194,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

