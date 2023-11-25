Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centerspace by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $54.30 on Friday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

