CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.71

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.71 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 122.60 ($1.53). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.56), with a volume of 497,929 shares.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £344.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.