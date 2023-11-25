Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,049,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,909,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $86,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

