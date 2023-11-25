Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
NYSE CHT opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.82%.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
