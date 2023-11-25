Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

