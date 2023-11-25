Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

