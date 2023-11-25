Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 90,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

