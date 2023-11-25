Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %
Civista Bancshares stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.15%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
