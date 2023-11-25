Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 23,349 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Constellation Brands worth $107,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $238.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

