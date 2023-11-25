Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,761 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Five Below worth $105,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.48. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

